Doncaster Knights photographer releases new book chronicling club

A sports photographer has released a new book chronicling the ups and downs of a year in the life of the city’s rugby union club Doncaster Knights.

The club’s photographer John Ashton is behind Days Out With The Knights: A Photo Voyage Through 2024, which has just gone on sale.

John has been photographing the club for many years and a spokesperson for the Castle Park outfit said: “He is a massively valued member of the club and we are extremely excited to share that he has created a photo book that covers Doncaster Knights’ journey throughout 2024.”

John describes his book as “a full-colour photo book that captures the highs, lows, and unforgettable moments of Doncaster Knights’ 2024 rugby journey – from hard-fought battles in the Championship and cup to moments of pure celebration.”

With more than 150 dynamic images, it’s a collection that brings you closer to the action, whether you were at the games or watching from afar.

The book includes exclusive match action shots, portraits of players and squad – capturing both intensity and camaraderie – and the moments that define a rugby season – big hits, last-gasp tries, and everything in between.

While it focuses on Doncaster Knights, the book is also a celebration of rugby itsel – its physicality, its spirit, and its community.

Priced at £12 (+ £3.50 postage) is available HERE

A Knights spokesperson added: “The club is very grateful for all the hard work and time that John gives to the club and we hope the fans can enjoy this brilliant piece of memorabilia from the past year.”