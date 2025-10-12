Doncaster Knights off the mark with much-needed victory over Cambridge

Doncaster Knights 42 Cambridge 15

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To everyone’s relief at Castle Park – players, coaches and supporters – Doncaster overcame a mediocre first half and put together an impressive second half display, and eventually won by six tries to two as the Knights recovered well from the defeat at Nottingham in the opening league match

Doncaster earned a maximum of five points, and this win has come just at the right time because the next two games against Cornish Pirates, away, this Saturday and then at home against Worcester, will be far more of a challenge than Cambridge offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, mentally and physically, beating Cambridge has increased morale which had been dented after the loss at Nottingham. To begin with, Doncaster struggled to play with any authority as Cambridge, the better side for more than half an hour, surprisingly took a 10-lead following a penalty and a converted try.

Doncaster's Telusa Veainu runs in his side's opening try. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Gradually, though, the Knights began to play with control and used the class of their forwards and backs to threaten Cambridge, and for a change, the lineout started to function properly.

Full back Telusa Veainu shot through the opposition defence as he took advantage of skilful play by fly half Russell Bennett to launch the fight-back, and shortly afterwards, Doncaster’s powerful pack created an opportunity near their opponents’ posts which was taken by skipper and second row Ben Murphy.

With Bennett adding his second conversion, the Knights were at last showing signs of their potential, and with a 12-10 lead at the interval, they could look forward to the second half with genuine optimism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appropriately, their first two tries on the resumption were scored by flanker Rhys Tait and scrum half Ollie Fox, both of whom were making their 50th appearances for the club.

Doncaster's Ollie Fox celebrates his try with Adam Hopkinson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A swift attack by centres Zach Kerr and Connor Edwards created space for winger Semesa Rokoduguni whose strength smashed the Cambridge defence and with Fox in support, Doncaster stretched the lead to 21-10 with the conversion.

“It’s brilliant and I couldn’t have wished for better to score in my 50th game. To play 50 games as a professional is something I thought I’d never do,” explained Fox, from Wakefield, who earlier played for Yorkshire Carnegie, Bath and Ealing Trailfinders.

“I love being back in Yorkshire and now that Alex Dolly(groin injury) will be out until the new year which is unfortunate, I’ve got to be ready to take the opportunity of starting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Against Cambridge, who’ve improved since being in this league, we could have been more ruthless. We were held up three times. That makes a big difference to the scoreline.

Doncaster's Ehize Ehizode drives forward. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“There are no easy games in the Champ. Each match is tough, and we have to raise our standards if we are going to be the team we think we can be,” Fox added.

His try on 44 minutes was soon followed by Tait’s as Doncaster increased their control. Tait’s speed and determination shattered Cambridge’s defence which now conceded a fourth try.

Tait’s a significant player who regularly plays to the high standards which Fox demands. A Scotsman, who’s captained his country’s under 20s’ side, Tait joined from Glasgow Warriors and signed for Doncaster in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing after that try. I’m loving it at Doncaster and forever grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to play full time professional rugby.

“After the Nottingham defeat, there was huge emotional response in training and against Cambridge we lacked a bit of confidence to begin with.

“But once you get momentum, you see the change in the way we play. The main thing was to get five points, and we achieved that and now we are concentrating on Cornish Pirates. It’s the most difficult fixture in the league.

“The goal this season is to get to the play-offs, but that’s a long way off, so we are taking it game by game. I’m pleased with our second half performance and the games against Pirates and then Worcester are the challenges you look forward to in professional rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should be full of confidence following this win,” explained the 23-year-old flanker.

A punishing second half by Doncaster was completed by two tries on 54 and 65 minutes by Ulster centre Kerr and, as with previous tries, Bennett added the conversions to finish with six.

Doncaster Knights: Veainu, Rokoduguni, Kerr, Edwards(Bunting 65),R.Olowofela(J.Olowofela 55), Bennett, Fox(Wootton 50), Davidson(Turner 58), Roberts(Davies 64), J.Jones(Mulipola 61), Murphy, Ehizode, Hopkinson(Williams 55), Tait, Smith(M.Jones 19).

Cambridge: Maisie, Rokodrava, Lumley, Reweti, Caven(Green 48), Annand, Dawson(Bemand 61), Ellwood(Nearchou 40), Irvine(Stewart 61), Walker(Boal 48), Baxter, McCay, Fulford(Thomas 48),Eckersley, Adams.

Referee: Charlie Gayther(RFU).