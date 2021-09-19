Doncaster Knights lose Championship opener at Coventry
Doncaster Knights suffered a rude awakening on the opening day of the new Championship season as they went down 39-22 at Coventry.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 11:35 am
Steve Boden’s side burst out of the blocks to establish an early 10-0 lead at Butts Park Arena.
But the hosts got stronger and stronger and levelled the scores by half time before running out convincing winners.
Coventry won by five tries to three with Kyle Evans, Will Holling and John Kelly crossing for Knights.
Doncaster welcome London Scottish to Castle Park on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the Championship there were wins for Ealing Trailfinders, Cornish Pirates, Jersey and Nottingham.