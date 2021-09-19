Doncaster Knights lose Championship opener at Coventry

Kyle Evans

Steve Boden’s side burst out of the blocks to establish an early 10-0 lead at Butts Park Arena.

But the hosts got stronger and stronger and levelled the scores by half time before running out convincing winners.

Coventry won by five tries to three with Kyle Evans, Will Holling and John Kelly crossing for Knights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster welcome London Scottish to Castle Park on Saturday.