Doncaster Knights look to follow up memorable Ealing win at Cornish Pirates

Billy McBryde celebrates his try against Ealing. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Jamie Crawford looks ahead to Sunday’s game at Mennaye Field (2.30pm).

About Cornish Pirates

The Pirates are hoping to move into a new multi-purpose venue, the Stadium for Cornwall, but the project hinges on government funding.

Club officials hope to see building work start early next year and say a smaller venue could be built if extra funding does not arrive.

Generous club owner Richard Evans has made no secret of wanting to emulate the success of Exeter Chiefs both on and off the pitch and see his beloved Cornish Pirates achieve Premiership status.

Evans wants a new stadium to be his legacy after sadly being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Head-to-head

Knights beat Cornish Pirates 17-15 at Caste Park last season.

The victory marked the Knights’ first win against the Pirates since 2016.

Last time out

Knights toppled league leaders Ealing Trailfinders 22-5 in very windy conditions at Castle Park to maintain their perfect home record.

Pirates went down 15-5 at Jersey who leapfrogged them into second spot as a result.

Pirates’ dangermen

Winger Callum Sirker has scored five tries in eight games.

Hooker Thomas Channon has scored four tries, while fly-half Arwel Robson is the Championship’s seventh highest points scorer.

Key stats

The Pirates have scored the second highest number of points and conceded the second lowest number of points at home.

Their Mennaye Field home is also a fortress that hasn’t been breached yet this season.

Verdict

A close game looks to be in prospect, although it is a big ask for the Knights to face the current third best team in the Championship after playing the best team last week.