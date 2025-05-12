Hartpury University RFC play Doncaster Knights in round 20 of the Championship on Sunday, May 18, ALPAS Arena, Hartpury, KO 3pm.

Both teams have won 12 of their games played but Hartpury have lost six and drawn one game to the Knights’ seven losses.They have also scored one more bonus point.

Some matches in the season are more important than they appear on paper or according to the stats, Hartpury away this season is one of those games and the boys would appreciate as many away supporters as possible.

Last time out the then third-placed Hartpury travelled to play the then fifth-placed Pirates in Cornwall. Although the Pirates couldn’t overtake Pury in one game, a Pury win was extremely important for their aim for a top three finish to the season. The Pirates won (five tries to two), this left Pury third but the Pirates are now fourth.

Jordan Olowofela - Knight winger by John Ashton

The Knights had their own important game when they welcomed the then fourth-placed Coventry to Castle Park. Cov were only three league points above the Knights, so leapfrogging Cov and the Pirates into fourth was possible if Hartpury beat the Pirates. That would put down a marker for a top four finish for the Knights after a poor start to the season.

There was a large intake of new players this season and it took a few months for them to gel but they have now and we were playing Cov off the back of an eight-game winning streak. It was a fantastic second half effort by the Knights who nilled Cov in that half, 28-0 but Cov started the first half stronger (10-24) to leave the full time score 38-24. This dropped Cov to sixth and raised the Knights to fifth.

So far this season the Knights have scored just seven more points than Hartpury and conceded 42 fewer points (2.2/game).Of these stats, the Knights have scored one more try than Hartpury and conceded nine fewer. Remarkably similar point-scoring stats over the season.

Hartpury’s fly half Harry Bazalgette has scored 170 points, the second highest in the Championship, 62 more than our own Russell Bennett. Pury’s hooker Ethan Hunt is their top try-scorer, Hunt is sixth in the Championship.

Doncaster Knights RFC

Pury’s back row Harry Short and scrum half Michael Austin have scored just two tries fewer. The majority of Pury’s tries are scored by a player in, or just behind the scrum peeling off the set piece, which the Knights’ forwards need to be wary of. Additionally, all players must avoid giving away kickable penalties because Bazaqlgette will convert them into points. Knight winger Jordan Olowofela pictured) still tops the try-scoring charts but not as comprehensively as earlier in the season.

The Knights will start the game already knowing the result of Pirates v Ampthill and Cov v Nottingham.

Games taking place across England:

Saturday, May 17

Caldy (11) v Ealing Trailfinders (1)

Cambridge (12) v Bedford Blues (2)

Chinnor (10) v London Scottish (9)

Cornish Pirates (4) v Ampthill (8)

Coventry (6) v Nottingham (7)

Sunday, May 18

Hartpury University (3) v Doncaster Knights (5)

A Knight Win would see us third if Ampthill beat the Pirates.

A Knight Draw would see us go fourth if Ampthill neat the Pirates.

A Knight Loss would see us drop to sixth if Cov beat Nottingham. (Come on the Mob and the Archers.)

COYK

DONNY, DONNY, DONNY…