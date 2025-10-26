Doncaster Knights leave it late in thrilling win over Worcester Warriors

Doncaster Knights secured a thrilling 34-31 victory through a last-minute try from winger Jordan Olowofela – providing a fitting climax to a performance which heralded impressive character from the hosts to withstand a strong revival by Worcester Warriors.

The Knights dominated the first half in which they played the best rugby seen at their home ground for many years, so much so they led by 22-7.

Playing with pace and authority, they were assisted by a Worcester team which conceded 14 penalties that set up goal-kicking opportunities for Knights’ fly-half Russell Bennett whose accuracy put five over and also added a first-half conversion as he improved an excellent try by centre Connor Edwards.

Bennett was to finish with a match-winning performance of 19 points as Doncaster move to seventh with two wins, one defeat and a draw.

It was inevitable that Worcester would recover, and did so with rapid effectiveness, scoring tries on 46, 53, 66 and 76 minutes. The result was that Doncaster were subject to relentless pressure and following the Warriors’ score with four minutes remaining, they led 31-29 and appeared to be heading for victory.

Earlier, a brilliant try by winger Semesa Rokoduguni, converted skilfully from an awkward angle by Bennett on 72 minutes, regained the lead for Doncaster at 29-24, but Worcester’s fifth try overall by centre Billy Twelvetrees suggested they would leave with a narrow win.

However, with only two minutes remaining an exciting and tense match produced yet another twist.

Doncaster regained possession outside Worcester’s 22, counter-attacked through scrum-half Ollie Fox, centres Joe Margetts and Zach Kerr and full-back Telusa Veainu, creating space for Olowofela to sprint to the corner and claim a remarkable win.

Captain and second row Ben Murphy was delighted saying: “We showed massive character when in the second half they threw everything at us. We worked so hard for each other. But we shouldn’t be letting teams come back like Worcester did.”