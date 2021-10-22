Doncaster Knights' homegrown star Will Holling joins Premiership side Wasps on loan

Will Holling. Photo: Blueline Photography

The 24-year-old, who came through Knights’ academy, has been named on the bench for Wasps’ Premiership clash at Saracens on Sunday.

Doncaster-born Holling signed a new two-year deal with the Knights this summer after a breakthrough season at Castle Park.

Knights’ director of rugby Steve Boden said: “We feel it’s a great opportunity for Will to showcase himself at a higher level – it’s what we set out to achieve as a club.

"It’ll be a great experience and I’m sure Will will come back to Doncaster as a better player having been training in that environment.

“We’ve got a close relationship with Wasps, we know the coaches well, so we know he’s going to be looked after and it’s something we’re more than happy to help out with.”

Holling started out in Doncaster’s Mini/Juniors section before graduating from the academy to the first team squad.

Tyson Lewis, Knights’ academy director, said: “Will epitomises what a Doncaster Knights lad is all about. He’s never shied away from hard work, nothing really gets him down and he’s very much about getting his head down to get the work done, doing what he has to do and more.

“It’s not a surprise that he’s actually got to the pinnacle because his work ethic has always shown that he can do it. He’s come through the club, he was a standout in the academy along with a few other players.

“Ultimately, when you’re in a group of really good players, it’s the one who is willing to work the hardest that will stand out and make it to the next level. Will is very much, ‘I want to work hard and I’m not phased about what I need to do, let’s just get on with it’.

“I’m over the moon for him. To be in an arena like that, possibly making a Premiership debut, it’s absolutely incredible. And to think he’s the first from the academy to make it to the Premiership – it’s a validation that the programme is working.