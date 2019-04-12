Doncaster Knights: Goalkicker Dougie Flockhart reveals practice routine and discusses Yorkshire Carnegie trip

A good goalkicker can be worth their weight in gold and they don’t come much better at Championship level than Doncaster’s Dougie Flockhart.

The affable Scot, who also doubles up as the club’s strength and conditioning coach, has won many a game for Knights.

Yet, even the club’s record points scorer is still prone to missing what he would regard as a kickable goal as was the case in the win over London Scottish last time out.

“It was disappointing to have missed the kick (as it could have cost us the win) but it’s something which happens at times and you get over it,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of good goalkickers in the team so there is always pressure on every kick but you still want to be the one who is taking them.”

If Flockhart does miss the odd kick during a game it’s not for the want of preparation.

“Sometimes I’ve probably kicked too much in midweek,” he said.

“I used to do up to 40 kicks a session but it’s now around 25 about three times a week.

“I’ve got a routine that I do where I try and kick ten ‘conversions’ from different areas of the pitch including from both touchlines and then ten ‘penalties’.

“If I miss one I’ll take one more and then move on.

“Because I kick the ball straight I’m pretty happy kicking from both sides. I’m always pretty confident that I’m going to hit the target whenever I take a kick at goal. I don’t have bad spots, I just have bad strikes.

“Hopefully that won’t be the case at Headingley on Sunday.

“I always enjoy playing there. I’ve scored quite a few points there over the years so it’s been a good ground for me.

“It’s going to be tough because Carnegie have really turned things around in the second half of the season.

“But we know we are a better side than our record suggests and I wouldn’t be surprised to see us win our remaining three games."