Doncaster Knights: Glen Kenworthy handed new development role

Glen Kenworthy is Doncaster Knights’ new director of rugby development.

Kenworthy had been head coach at Castle Park since 2012 but has moved into a new role following the appointment of Tom Smith.

Smith was unveiled as the Championship club’s new head coach at the weekend and will work alongside current director of rugby Clive Griffiths before succeeding the Welshman at the end of next season.

Kenworthy, 44, has signed a two-year deal and will oversee the development of young players.

“Steve and Tony offered me the new role based on my long-term vision for the club to be sustainable with young and local talent,” Kenworthy told Knights’ official website.

“There is a lot of talent around Yorkshire and I want to identify and encourage them to come to the club as future players. I will be getting out in the community, schools and clubs as well as promoting the Academy and Doncaster Phoenix.

“Over the last season the Academy has gone from strength to strength and I look forward to continuing this great work and developing more promising players.

“The goal for Doncaster Phoenix is to consolidate their position in the current league and support all players and coaches towards further promotions in the future.

“This is the first time the club have created a role like this and I’m up for the challenge. I’m looking forward to working with Doncaster’s young talent, coaches and ex Knights in promoting the club for the future.”

Knights’ executive chairman Tony De Mulder said: “We are delighted to appoint Glen in this exciting new position as he has a great interest and a proven ability in developing young players, we wish him well with his new job.”