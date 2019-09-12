Doncaster Knights: Dougie Flockhart explains why he is optimistic ahead of the new season
Doncaster Knights veteran Dougie Flockhart is confident that a better season is on the horizon.
Knights have overhauled their coaching and playing staff after finishing tenth in last season’s Championship.
“We feel we have got a good squad and fitness-wise we’ve probably pushed on another ten per cent,” said Flockhart, who doubles up as strength and conditioning coach.
“New coaches Steve Boden and Francis Cummins have settled in well and both pay a lot of attention to detail.
“I don’t like making predictions but I think we’ll do well this season.
“We want to do better than we did last year in the Championship Cup and we want to hit the ground running in what is a tough group.”
Knights play their first competitive game of the new season at home to Hartpury in the Championship Cup on September 21.
Reflecting on the club’s three warm-up victories, Flockhart said: “We’ve had a good mixture of weather during the three pre-season games.
“It was wet in Bridgend, roasting when we played Sale and blustery against Rams in our final game and I was happy with the fitness levels in all three games.
“We’ve also put more emphasis on defence - not that we haven’t worked hard on defence in the past - so to keep a clean sheet against Rams and concede just three in the three games is pleasing.
“Obviously we weren’t the finished article after the three games and we’ll be working on areas we need to work on in the build-up to the Hartpury game.”