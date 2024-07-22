Doncaster Knights discover 2024/25 Championship fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Doncaster Knights will start their Championship season at home to Ampthill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition will be played over 22 rounds, beginning over the weekend of September 20-22.

​Three of Knights’ first four games are at Castle Park with Nottingham to visit on September 27-29 and London Scottish the visitors on October 11-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas period will see Knights travel to Cornish Pirates on Sunday, December 22 and at home to Hartpury on Saturday, December 28.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The cup competition will begin in November with the first games taking place over the weekend of November 1-3.

Meanwhile, Knights have signed former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni.

Rokodoguni has spent the last two seasons in France. He previously spent 10 years with Bath, where he played 194 games and scored 71 tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fiji-born 36-year-old, who served in the British army and rose to the rank of Lance Corporal, scored four tries in four appearances for England.

Knights will face Bury St Edmunds on Friday, August 23 (7.30pm) at Castle Park in a pre-season friendly, the club has announced.

Ford said: “Bury are one of the strongest teams in National 2 East, my youngest brother Jacob is doing a brilliant job down there. It will be a great opportunity for a mix of our senior squad, development players and academy to get their first run out of the season.

“It will be exciting to get back out at Castle Park in front of our fans giving them all the opportunity to meet our new players for the first time. We can’t wait to see you all again soon.”