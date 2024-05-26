Doncaster Knights continue to build for 2024-25 season with signing of Premiership centre George Wacokecoke
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe Ford’s ambitious Knights have added Fijian centre Wacokecoke for the 2024-25 season.
Head coach Ford said: “George is an awesome signing, he’s a player that can produce moments.
"He’s a player that’s tough to coach at times as he’s a very special talent and we’re very excited to get him down here to Castle Park playing week in and week out for us, it’s going to be brilliant to watch.
“We’ve done very well to get him here, there was a lot of interest from France but he wanted to come and be a part of what we are building here.
“He’s worked with Darren Fearn (new forwards coach for the 2024-25 season), and Darren couldn’t speak more highly of him.
“We can’t wait to work with him and he’s also excited to show us what he capable of doing, he’s a top quality signing and such a quality player.“
Wacokecoke, pictured, started his career at Northampton and helped the Falcons to promotion from the Championship back in 2019. It's the latest of several impressive signings for Doncaster.
Earlier this week, Exeter Chiefs lock Cory Teague signed on the dotted line.
“He’s a great young talent, he’s played a lot of Championship rugby for his age, abrasive second row, very physical and always up for the fight, so he will be a great addition for the Knights squad for next year,” said Ford
Bath full-back Brendan Owen also has agreed to head to South Yorkshire.
“He was at Jersey previously and went on loan to Bath for a short spell,” said Ford. “He’s a top quality full-back and can give us versatility in other positions as well.”