Doncaster Knights complete memorable double over title favourites Ealing Trailfinders

Doncaster Knights recorded a sensational 25-17 win at Ealing Trailfinders to complete a double over the title favourites and extend their lead at the top of the Championship.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 8:22 pm
Doncaster Knights won at Ealing Trailfinders to extend their lead at the top of the Championship. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Knights’ ninth successive league win moves them seven points clear of second-placed Ealing.

They have games against third-placed Cornish Pirates and struggling Nottingham left to play next month.

Billy McBryde’s late try – a repeat of his length of the field score in Knights’ 22-5 victory in the reverse fixture – crucially denied big-spending Ealing a losing bonus point.

The Londoners have two games in hand on Doncaster but still have to play Cornish Pirates.

Pirates are eight points behind Steve Boden’s men with three games in hand.

Doncaster and Ealing are the only two teams in the Championship to have applied for promotion to the Premiership.

Maliq Holden scored two first half tries to help the visitors into a 17-7 half time lead at Vallis Way.

Ealing reduced that lead to 17-12 and set up a nervy finish when their third try reduced the deficit to 20-17.

However, McBryde had the final say with his interception try on 75 minutes.

