Doncaster Knights: Clive Griffiths reflects on Championship Cup win over Hartpury
Doncaster Knights made a winning start to a season for the first time in several years in Saturday’s Championship Cup Pool 2 opener against Hartpury at Castle Park.
“There was obviously room for improvement,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.
“Their last try put a bit of a dampener on things because they hadn’t looked like scoring in the second half despite having an attacking threat across the pitch.
“But we’d have settled for a 42-22 win on the morning of the game.”
He continued: “We got off to a great start with Sam Jones, who was also involved in the build-up to another try, charging down an attempted clearance kick which led to our first minute try by Pete Lucock.
“The handling by the backs was exquisite in the build-up to our second try by Tyson Lewis who has come back sharp again this season.
“We had the chance to score again and lead 24-3 and had we done that then I think the floodgates would probably have opened.
“But they scored a well-worked try with some good handling which came off for them on the day, and a close-range effort when Matt Smith was sin-binned.
“It was important we scored first in the second half and we did that through Tom James following good work by Robin Hislop.
“There was also a great piece of skill by the forwards in the build-up to Matt Smith’s try which capped a good debut by him.
“The try scored by wing Curtis Wilson from more defensive pressure, was another highlight.
“To kick the ball on and pick up it at pace and then accelerate away from the cover like he did was an outstanding bit of skill.”