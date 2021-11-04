Doncaster Knights captain's warning to teammates ahead of Richmond clash

Sam Graham. Photo: John Ashton (@ickledot)

Knights came from 18-3 down to snatch a last gasp 20-18 victory at Ampthill last weekend – their third win out of five in the Championship.

Steve Boden’s side, who sit seventh in the early standings, welcome Richmond to Castle Park on Saturday.

“I think in the first half we were still on the coach, to be honest,” Graham told Knights’ official website, reflecting on the win at Ampthill.

“We’ve had two weeks without a game and I think that showed. I’m laughing slightly because I feel awkward about it – that performance is not us.

“I think, in the second half, we showed a lot of heart and whilst we probably didn’t implement everything that we got coached to, I think we showed heart which is what you’ve got to do to win and see out some tough games.

“We’ve got to stop giving teams head starts. Bedford was another one where we gave them time to get themselves into the game and gave ourselves too much to do at the end.

“It’s been a common theme, so it’s something we’ll definitely take away from today and continue to work on. It’s good whilst we’re finishing strong but obviously if we don’t then it’ll be a tall mountain to climb.