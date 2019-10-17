Doncaster Knights 'building momentum' ahead of Cornish Pirates clash
Prop Colin Quigley says Doncaster Knights will have to be at their best to beat Cornish Pirates at Castle Park on Saturday.
Knights began their Championship campaign with a 20-8 victory at Hartpury last weekend following two wins out of three in the Championship Cup.
Pirates started their league season with an eye-catching 30-10 win at home to ambitious Ealing Trailfinders.
“We are building some momentum and it is about taking it week to week,” Quigley told DKTV.
“We had a good result against Hartpury but this weekend against Pirates we know how good a team they are.
“They had a good result as well against Ealing, so we need to be at our best to get the win.
“They are a tough team to beat, they’re good at the set-piece and in attack and we haven’t won in a while against the Pirates, so that is motivation to perform.
“We are at home and hopefully we can carry on this winning streak.”
Tries from Ben Hunter and Pete Lucock helped Knights to a hard fought victory at Hartpury.
“It is a tough place to go and get the result,” said Quigley.
“The boys are happy and to keep them to only eight points was a good positive. The coaches were pleased after the game.
“We know there are things to build on, it wasn’t the best performance from us, but it is still nice to get the win in the first league game of the season.”