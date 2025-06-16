Doncaster Knights appoint new head coach following Ford's exit to Sale Sharks

Darren Fearn. Picture via www.drfc.co.uk

Doncaster Knights have appointed Darren Fearn as their new head coach.

Fearn has been promoted from his position as forwards coach following the departure of Joe Ford.

Ford, who joined Doncaster in 2022 and was promoted to head coach a year later, has taken up a new role as attack coach with the Premiership side.

Knights said in a statement: “Darren’s promotion marks a natural progression for a coach who has quickly earned the respect of players and staff alike through his dedication, leadership, technical expertise, and understanding of the game.

“‘Daz’ is highly respected figure in the English coaching landscape. He has a real wealth of experience from multiple levels of the game.

“After a playing career in both the Premiership and Championship, he then focused on his coaching as Head of Rugby at Northumbria University.

"Following his success at Northumbria, Darren took on the role of Director of Rugby at Newcastle University, where he oversaw another strong performance programme.

"In addition to his university coaching roles, Fearn has proudly served as Head Coach of the England Students’ squad for six seasons.

"Most importantly, Daz has been a huge part of the team’s success this season. His influence on the group, both on and off the field, has been immense, earning the respect and trust of the players through his honest approach, detailed coaching, and unwavering commitment.”

Fearn, who represented Newcastle Falcons, Sale Sharks, Saracens and Bedford Blues as a player, said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to be head coach of this fantastic club and continue working with this group.

"This season we started to see the benefits of a collective understanding on what “our game” looks like, we need to keep developing this and I can guarantee we will.

"When I say “our game” I don’t just mean players and staff, I mean everyone involved in the club, especially the supporters who have got behind our team this season, whether it was those of you that filled the supporter’s bus to Ampthill or making Castle Park bounce.

"Finally, thank you to Steve, Tony, Geech and the rest of the board, it means a lot personally that you have put trust in me to take this role.”

Knights finished third in last season’s Championship, ending the campaign with 12 successive wins in all competitions.