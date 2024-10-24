Doncaster golfer Aiden Silman

A Doncaster golfer returned from competing in Australia to discover that he'd been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Aiden Silman, from Bentley, was born 14 weeks early and has moderate deafness. He first picked up a golf club at the age of just six and has been in love with the sport ever since.

He recently competed at the 2024 World Deaf Golf Championships in Australia's Gold Coast. He posted a respectable finish of second in the junior category (under-23s) and came fifth in the overall men's category.

Still just 19, Aiden says that representing England abroad was "a dream come true". And it got even better when he returned home to find out that he'd been shortlisted for this year's Deaf Sports Personality of the Year award.

The ceremony, which will be held in Glasgow in November, is a chance for deaf athletes to come together and inspire the next generation. Voting closes on November 21 and you can vote for Aiden by clicking here.

Lesely Kelly, his very proud mum, said: "He's always been a sporty kid and it's an amazing achievement at his age. I couldn't believe it when he told me he has been shortlisted."