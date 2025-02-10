Doncaster fighting star steals the show on BKFC debut

Joe Lister, former National Amateur Champion made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut at a sold out event in Newcastle this past weekend.

BKFC Fight Night Newcastle delivered as advertised this past weekend, with incredible, non-stop fighting action. The fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world rolled into Newcastle, selling out the Walker Activity Dome.

On a fight night which saw 13 bouts, it was Doncaster local, Joe Lister who ended up stealing the show, capturing the attention of BKFC Co-Owner, Conor McGregor, and putting himself in contention to feature on some of the promotion's massive global events lined up for the rest of 2025.

Lister, a former national amateur champion, beat the previously undefeated, John Ferguson via a first round body shot.

Following the bout, McGregor took to social media to hail ‘FOR REAL Joe Lister.’

High praise from the BKFC part owner, and a performance to capture the attention of the masses has placed Lister as one to watch.

Marc Ramsden, Chief Operating Officer at BKFC, added:

“Joe is someone we have been excited about for a while, and he came in and delivered against a tough opponent.

“BKFC gives young fighters the chance to make a name for themselves, and put themselves in contention for our global events. We have seen some amazing fighters come from the UK and go on to do great things in the sport, and that is always one of our goals.’

BKFC’s next UK event will be in Manchester on 29th March, before global events in both Dubai and Italy in April.