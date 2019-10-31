Doncaster fighter Adam Bramhald targets the glitzy world of UFC

Doncaster fighter Adam Bramhald.

The 25-year-old took his professional record to 7-2 with a win over highly-ranked Swedish opponent, Fernando Flores.

Bramhald took the win on a split decision in an extremely tough fight.

Not only did he beat a high level fighter, but he also did so on the opponents home turf, fighting in Linköping.

The big stage opportunities show no sign of slowing down either, with Bramhald now getting a European title shot at the Caged Steel Fighting Championships in Doncaster next month.

He takes on Declain Williams at Doncaster Dome on November 30.

Although the UFC remains a genuine goal for Bramhald, he is firmly focused on taking one step at a time to achieve his dreams.

“We knew the Flores fight would be a very difficult when we accepted it, especially on his home turf," said Bramhald.

"It was a back and forth tough battle but my team worked on the game plan and implemented my striking game effectively.

“I was confident that I'd done enough to earn the victory but when you’re fighting someone in their own back yard, you never know how the judges will score it.

"So to get the nod via a split decision felt pretty good.

“Now I prepare for one of the biggest fights of my career so it’s straight back into a training camp with my team.