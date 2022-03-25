Doncaster Fencing Club quartet's medal joy at British Youth Championships
Doncaster Fencing Club won four medals at the recent British Youth Championships Yorkshire qualifier in Bradford.
Seven youngsters represented the Doncaster club and for almost half of them it was their first taste of competition.
Members of Team GB were among a competitive field.
Monty Atkins-Sloan won a silver medal in the U14 foil.
Joe Bush achieved a bronze medal in his first ever competition, the U14 foil.
Alistair O’Regan won a bronze medal in the heavily contested U16 foil.
Harvey Lack took the bronze in the U12 foil.
Club spokesperson Sally Lack said: “If you would like to give fencing a go, get in touch. We are a small and friendly club. We offer a four-week beginner’s course. All equipment is provided. Both adults and children are welcome.”
For more information visit www.doncasterfencingclub.co.uk.