Doncaster Fencing Club quartet's medal joy at British Youth Championships

Doncaster Fencing Club’s (l-r) Harvey Lack, Monty Atkins-Sloan and Joe Bush.

Seven youngsters represented the Doncaster club and for almost half of them it was their first taste of competition.

Members of Team GB were among a competitive field.

Monty Atkins-Sloan won a silver medal in the U14 foil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Bush achieved a bronze medal in his first ever competition, the U14 foil.

Alistair O’Regan won a bronze medal in the heavily contested U16 foil.

Harvey Lack took the bronze in the U12 foil.

Club spokesperson Sally Lack said: “If you would like to give fencing a go, get in touch. We are a small and friendly club. We offer a four-week beginner’s course. All equipment is provided. Both adults and children are welcome.”