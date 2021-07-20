Doncaster Equine College: Are you interested in working with horses?
A star student has urged youngsters with an interest in horses to make their dreams become reality at Doncaster Equine College.
Brooke, pictured, will pursue a career as an equine dentist after graduating from a two-year Level 3 Horse Care and Management Course.
The former student at Brinsworth Academy in Rotherham was advised by her school’s careers advisor that Doncaster Equine College (DEC) was a suitable pathway to achieve both the qualification, and necessary skills required, to work within the equine industry.
DEC offers Levels 1, 2, and 3 Horse Care and Horse Management courses for anyone aged 16 or over.
“A typical day is what you would expect in the real world,” said Brooke.
“We work by a routine that would be expected in a typical yard, we are taught yard duties, horse care, and learn valuable information in our theory lessons too.
"Both riding and non-riding options are available to us as well, and I chose to be a non-rider.
"If you have an interest in horses, go for it.
“The instructors here are very knowledgeable and supportive," she added.
“The instructors work with you individually to get you where you need to be and the horses are amazing.
"My time at DEC has been a great experience.”
Doncaster Equine College are now accepting applications for the upcoming 2021/22 academic year.
For more information about DEC visit doncasterequinecollege.co.uk or alternatively email [email protected]