Doncaster Eagles net hard-fought win against University of Chester

Mathew Martin top scored for the Eagles.

The visitors are bottom of NBL Division Two North but they gave a good account of themselves and kept the Eagles within reach throughout the contest.

Doncaster’s Robert Marsden was limited to less minutes than usual due to illness.

Eagles missed his inside strength but Mathew Martin stepped up to the plate by scoring 27 points. Eddy Brownell also contributed 23 and Oliver Hylands added 22.

Eagles sit third in the table, two points behind Manchester Magic and Northamptonshire Titans, with a record of nine wins and four losses.