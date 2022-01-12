Doncaster Eagles make winning start to new year

Rob Marsden

The scores were tied 88-88 at the end of normal time but Eagles eventually ran out 98-94 winners.

They currently sit third in NBL Division Two North, four points behind Manchester Magic and Northamptonshire Titans.

Eagles pair Mathew Martin and Oliver Hylands scored well around the basket during a back and forth first quarter.

Myerscough’s youthfulness proved difficult for the Eagles to handle as they began to score baskets in quick transitions.

The third quarter was mostly dominated by Robert Marsden who finished the game with 35 points but the game was still evenly contested with the well-organised visitors making some impressive plays.

Both teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter before some good shooting by the Eagles and huge defensive plays by Thomas Hodson got them over the line.