Doncaster Eagles get season off to flying start

Mathew Martin

Eagles led by ten points at the halfway stage and showed all of their experience down the stretch to secure an impressive victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mathew Martin and Oliver Hylands led a very balanced attack with 23 and 22 points respectively and another two players reached double figures for the hosts.

Doncaster have made a perfect start to their NBL Division Two campaign with wins against Derbyshire Arrows, Team Birmingham Elite and University of Chester.