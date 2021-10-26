Doncaster Eagles get season off to flying start
Doncaster Eagles continued their excellent start to the season with an 87-76 win over NBL Division One side Loughborough Riders in the National Cup.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:36 am
Eagles led by ten points at the halfway stage and showed all of their experience down the stretch to secure an impressive victory.
Mathew Martin and Oliver Hylands led a very balanced attack with 23 and 22 points respectively and another two players reached double figures for the hosts.
Doncaster have made a perfect start to their NBL Division Two campaign with wins against Derbyshire Arrows, Team Birmingham Elite and University of Chester.
They welcome Nottingham Trent University Hoods to New College Doncaster on Saturday (4pm).