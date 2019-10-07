Doncaster Eagles 85 Derbyshire Arrows U23s 83

Doncaster Eagles, formerly known as Danum Eagles, started their Division Three Midlands League campaign with a hard fought 85-83 win over Derbyshire Arrows.

Paul Walsh

Paul Walsh and Olly Hylands top scored with 20 points apiece for the Eagles, while Mathew Martin netted 15 and Josh Medcalf added 12.

Both teams were rusty during a low scoring first quarter which saw Metcalf make back-to-back three pointers.

Walsh and Hylands came to the party in the next period but the visitors led 45-43 at the halfway stage.

Walsh scored at will and Martin found his rhythm to give the Eagles a six-point lead going into the final quarter.

Derbyshire piled on the pressure but Liam Knapp and Elijah Walsh made big shots to help the Eagles secure a narrow victory.