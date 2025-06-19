Doncaster duo take on sidecar racing in their 70s – and find success at Cadwell Park

Proving that age is just a number, Doncaster's Trevor Rufus and passenger Graham Lacey are defying expectations in the world of motor sport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After retiring from solo motorcycle racing in 2018, Rufus, now 70, decided to return to the track – this time with a sidecar and a teammate.

The weekend’s event, held at Cadwell Park and hosted by the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC), marked an exciting chapter for the pair. Backed by local sponsors Hare and Hounds at Fishlake and Andy Hollins Transport, the duo encountered early drama with a crash during morning practice. Fortunately, the damage was minimal, and they were able to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the rocky start, Rufus and Lacey bounced back impressively, securing a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finish in their class. Their resilience and skill made for a memorable and ultimately successful weekend.

Doncaster duo showing speed and style

Rufus, no stranger to high-speed action, previously competed on the challenging Irish road circuits and the Isle of Man Pre-TT. Now, with Lacey in the chair, the veteran racer is tackling a new challenge – and clearly thriving.

The team is now gearing up for their next outing at Lydden Hill, with spirits high and momentum on their side.