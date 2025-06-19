Doncaster duo take on sidecar racing in their 70s – and find success at Cadwell Park
After retiring from solo motorcycle racing in 2018, Rufus, now 70, decided to return to the track – this time with a sidecar and a teammate.
The weekend’s event, held at Cadwell Park and hosted by the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC), marked an exciting chapter for the pair. Backed by local sponsors Hare and Hounds at Fishlake and Andy Hollins Transport, the duo encountered early drama with a crash during morning practice. Fortunately, the damage was minimal, and they were able to continue.
Despite the rocky start, Rufus and Lacey bounced back impressively, securing a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finish in their class. Their resilience and skill made for a memorable and ultimately successful weekend.
Rufus, no stranger to high-speed action, previously competed on the challenging Irish road circuits and the Isle of Man Pre-TT. Now, with Lacey in the chair, the veteran racer is tackling a new challenge – and clearly thriving.
The team is now gearing up for their next outing at Lydden Hill, with spirits high and momentum on their side.