Doncaster dragon boat racers return from European championships with medals
Team GB came away with two bronze medals and ranked sixth out of 16 countries, with the team taking part having a heavy South Yorkshire influence.
Three members of Dearne Valley Dragons – Grace Rosser, Matilda Langridge and Yan Kei Wong – were chosen to represent Great Britain at the event in Prague.
Dragon boat racing sees teams paddling against each other in races in traditional Chinese style dragon boats – and the sport dates back more than 2000 years.
The trio were also joined by Damien Napper, who is assistant coach of the GB team.
Dragon boat racing consists of 18-20 paddlers alongside a drummer who keeps everyone in time – and the sport has a dedicated following around the world.
Grace said: “In the build up to Prague, training intensified and I invested a lot of time in personal training and training camps across the country to refine my water skills.
“It was absolutely amazing. We came away with two bronze medals and we were less than one second from getting a medal in other races. The competition was so fierce.”
The competition took place at the Labe Arena in Czechia.
Grace and Matilda both set up GoFundMe pages to help raise £1500 each because unlike other sports, it is entirely self-funded.
Matilda said: “From last September, we had a day each month where we were videoed boat racing and then told where we were going wrong. “We went out there and did our best.”
