Doncaster dragon boat racers return from European championships with medals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dragon boat racers from Doncaster have returned from this year’s European championships with a clutch of medals.

Team GB came away with two bronze medals and ranked sixth out of 16 countries, with the team taking part having a heavy South Yorkshire influence.

Three members of Dearne Valley Dragons – Grace Rosser, Matilda Langridge and Yan Kei Wong – were chosen to represent Great Britain at the event in Prague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragon boat racing sees teams paddling against each other in races in traditional Chinese style dragon boats – and the sport dates back more than 2000 years.

The GB team returned from the event in Prague with medals.

The trio were also joined by Damien Napper, who is assistant coach of the GB team.

Dragon boat racing consists of 18-20 paddlers alongside a drummer who keeps everyone in time – and the sport has a dedicated following around the world.

Grace said: “In the build up to Prague, training intensified and I invested a lot of time in personal training and training camps across the country to refine my water skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was absolutely amazing. We came away with two bronze medals and we were less than one second from getting a medal in other races. The competition was so fierce.”

The competition took place at the Labe Arena in Czechia.

Grace and Matilda both set up GoFundMe pages to help raise £1500 each because unlike other sports, it is entirely self-funded.