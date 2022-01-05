Doncaster Demons extend partnership with VolkerRail

Doncaster Demons

Demons were formed in 2003 and currently play in the Women’s National Challenge 2 North (East) division.

Stuart Webster-Spriggs, VolkerRail’s HSQES director, said: “I am delighted that we are continuing our support as the main sponsors of the Doncaster Demons through to 2023.

"This relationship secures the further development of the team both on the pitch and in the local community.”

Demons’ Gemma French said: “Doncaster Demons are thrilled that their partnership with VolkerRail will continue.

"Both the Demons and VolkerRail have aligned values, working simultaneously to improve the representation of women in sport and in rail.

"With such great backing women's rugby will continue to grow and we are proud to put our shirt on with VolkerRail on our backs helping drive us forward.”

VolkerRail provides a wide range of contracting services to the railway industry from major capital projects to track renewals and specialised operations including signalling, welding, on-track plant and machinery and overhead power supply.