Doncaster darts sensation Beau Greaves discovers Grand Slam draw opponents

Beau Greaves is competing in the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, which starts this weekend. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Doncaster thrower Beau Greaves is preparing for the prestigious Grand Slam of Darts this coming week.

The 20-year-old is one of 32 players competing in Wolverhampton across the week. The competition takes the form of a group stage initially, with four players in eight groups. Each player plays one another with the top two qualifying for the last-16 knockout stage. Greaves has a tough-looking group after being drawn with number eight seed Danny Noppert, German number one Martin Schindler and Cameron Menzies – who recently scooped his first PDC ranking title - with the tournament beginning on Saturday afternoon.

Greaves will then turn her attentions to the (WDF) World Darts Championship which begins later this month. The tournament, at the historic Lakeside venue in Frimley Green, kicks off on Friday, November 29 with Greaves looking to make it three trophies on the spin after success in both 2022 and 2023.