Doncaster darts ace Beau Greaves defends Women's World Matchplay title
The 20-year old former Ridgewood School pupil triumphed 6-3 over Fallon Sherrock in the final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens to take the £10,000 to prize.
The pair had been locked at 2-2 bit Beau broke throw four times to claim the victory.
"I played really well in the final," Greaves told Sky Sports.
"Fair play to Fallon, we had a great game. It's nice to play well on TV.
"I'm grateful for this moment and it's definitely a good memory for me."
Her triumph earns her a place at both the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Championship.
She started the day by recording a 4-1 win over Katie Sheldon to reach the last four and in a repeat of the 2023 final defeated Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 in the semi-finals to claim her final spot against Sherrock.
