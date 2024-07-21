Doncaster darts ace Beau Greaves defends Women's World Matchplay title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster darts sensation Beau Greaves has successfully defended her Women’s World Matchplay Crown.

The 20-year old former Ridgewood School pupil triumphed 6-3 over Fallon Sherrock in the final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens to take the £10,000 to prize.

The pair had been locked at 2-2 bit Beau broke throw four times to claim the victory.

"I played really well in the final," Greaves told Sky Sports.

"Fair play to Fallon, we had a great game. It's nice to play well on TV.

"I'm grateful for this moment and it's definitely a good memory for me."

Her triumph earns her a place at both the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Championship.

She started the day by recording a 4-1 win over Katie Sheldon to reach the last four and in a repeat of the 2023 final defeated Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 in the semi-finals to claim her final spot against Sherrock.