Doncaster club bowled out for just 18

Fishlake suffered the embarrassment of being bowled out for just 18 at the weekend.

By The Star Newsroom
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 15:05
No fewer than six batsmen were removed without scoring in their South Yorkshire League Division Four clash at Rockingham B.

Their top scorer managed five.

Matthew Cox, who snared 6-10, and Jim Cooper, who claimed 3-4, bowled unchanged for 15 overs.

Third-placed Rockingham completed a ten wicket win in 6.5 overs.

Fishlake are fifth in the table, five points behind Rockingham, and went into the game having only lost twice previously this season.