Doncaster club bowled out for just 18
Fishlake suffered the embarrassment of being bowled out for just 18 at the weekend.
By The Star Newsroom
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 15:05
No fewer than six batsmen were removed without scoring in their South Yorkshire League Division Four clash at Rockingham B.
Their top scorer managed five.
Matthew Cox, who snared 6-10, and Jim Cooper, who claimed 3-4, bowled unchanged for 15 overs.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Third-placed Rockingham completed a ten wicket win in 6.5 overs.
Fishlake are fifth in the table, five points behind Rockingham, and went into the game having only lost twice previously this season.