Doncaster boxers the Adamson brothers looking for victory in open air tournament

Doncaster amateur boxer Raegan Adamson is training intensively to defend his Yorkshire lightweight title belt on 31st May when he competes on the open-air boxing show organised by his father David’s L.A. Boxing Academy at the Eco Power Stadium.

Seventeen-year-old apprentice joiner Raegan first boxed competitively aged thirteen. ‘He’s also a talented footballer who has won most of his 32 amateur bouts. He’s totally committed to his boxing,’ said Adamson senior, ‘training three times a week at our Woodlands gym L.A. Boxing Academy and doing strength and conditioning at Boxing Science weekly with lots of running on other days. He has a lot of potential boxing at an elite level as a three times Yorkshire champion and a finalist in various national competitions.’

Older brother Joe was motivated to box competitively in 2021 seeing young teenager Raegan’s success and quickly moved to become a Yorkshire champion and reached the quarter finals of the national boxing development championship. The twenty-three-year-old electrician has since acquired a silver medal from the Angel of the North Box Cup and boxes for the Yorkshire Lightweight Development belt on our upcoming show. Joe aspires to join the paid ranks in 2025 hopefully with a national amateur title to his name.

Both Adamsons are looking forward to career best performances on L.A. Boxing’s end of May open air show at the Eco Power stadium which is a first for grassroots level boxing in Doncaster with the brothers having already sold approaching two hundred tickets. The last boxing event to be held on the pitch there was Jamie McDonnell’s IBF world title fight against Julio Ceja in May 2013. The event will be streamed live on GBMs YouTube channel with ex Sky Sports Adam Smith doing commentary. The show will consist of sixteen matches with five Yorkshire belt bouts including Raegan’s and Joe’s.’’

‘Our boxing club welcomes children from age nine for training three evenings a week with around fifty children and adults attending. Keeping fit and avoiding potential involvement in drugs and crime. All clubs strive to produce champions but improving just one child’s life is just as important to us,’ explained Adamson. Potential trainees can contact the club via its Facebook page e-mail to [email protected].