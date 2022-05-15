Doncaster bounce back with eight-try win at London Skolars

Richard Horne’s side were left smarting following their 46-0 home defeat against the early pacesetters in Betfred League One last weekend.

But they responded in the right fashion as they ran in eight tries and defended stoutly to prevail 44-12 in the capital.

Captain Sam Smeaton started the scoring – and went on to bag a hat trick of tries – but the Dons did not have it all their own way in the first half as the hosts rallied to trail 14-12 at the break.

Sam Smeaton scored a hat trick for the Dons in their win at London Skolars.

Aaron Ollett-Hobson and Jason Tali also touched down for Doncaster during a nip and tuck first period.

However, the second half was dominated by the Dons as Smeaton scored twice to complete his treble and Travis Corion, Ben Howe and Tom Halliday crossed the line to complete a comfortable win. Connor Robinson kicked six conversions.

Doncaster’s victory saw them move back up to fourth in the table ahead of Sunday’s games.