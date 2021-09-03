Doncaster-born Jo Butterfield misses out on medal at Paralympics
Defending champion Jo Butterfield missed out on a medal in the F51 club throw at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Doncaster-born Butterfield, 42, finished in fourth place with a best of 21.77m.
Ukranian Zoia Ovsii won gold with a throw of 25.12m. American Cassie Mitchell (24.18m) won silver and Elena Gorlova (24.08m) of the Russian Paralympic Committee took bronze.
Former World and European champion Butterfield was diagnosed with a tumour on her spinal cord in 2011 which resulted in her being paralysed below the waist.
She set a new world record to win gold in the F51 club throw at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.
Butterfield, a former army civil servant, hails from Woodlands but moved to Glasgow in 1997 to study at university.
She was awarded an MBE for her services to athletics in 2017.