Doncaster-born Jo Butterfield misses out on medal at Paralympics

Jo Butterfield. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Doncaster-born Butterfield, 42, finished in fourth place with a best of 21.77m.

Ukranian Zoia Ovsii won gold with a throw of 25.12m. American Cassie Mitchell (24.18m) won silver and Elena Gorlova (24.08m) of the Russian Paralympic Committee took bronze.

Former World and European champion Butterfield was diagnosed with a tumour on her spinal cord in 2011 which resulted in her being paralysed below the waist.

She set a new world record to win gold in the F51 club throw at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Butterfield, a former army civil servant, hails from Woodlands but moved to Glasgow in 1997 to study at university.