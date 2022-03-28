Doncaster blow away Hurricanes to get League One campaign off to winning start

Action from Doncaster’s opening day win against Midlands Hurricanes. Picture: Rob Terrace

The visitors raced into 10-0 lead but the Dons fought back to lead 18-14 at the break before moving through the gears in the second half.

Jason Tali (2), Connor Robinson, Misi Taulapapa, Aaron Ollett-Hobson, Ben Johnston, Jack Sanderson and Leon Ruan got on the try-sheet for Richard Horne’s side, while Robinson kicked every conversion.

“In the first ten minutes we were on the back foot and didn’t give ourselves a chance in the game which was disappointing because we spoke about them being full of energy,” Horne told the club’s official website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To get ourselves back in the game was a pleasing thing. Keeping our composure and not forcing things and just getting ourselves back in there.

“We started the second half really well and just put the game beyond them. We got a bit of momentum and we were on the front foot and as soon as you do that it causes teams problems.

“We were clinical when we did get our opportunities, which was pleasing.”

Doncaster travel to Keighley Cougars, who won their opening game at Oldham, on Sunday.

"We’re in the flow now,” said Horne. “All the boys are happy we have come out of the game more or less unscathed.