Doncaster and Woodfield bring out the big guns in Yorkshire Premier League

Joel Makin. Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images

World number nine and recent US Open semi-finalist Joel Makin has been turning out for Doncaster who have risen to sixth in the standings.

Makin, 27, joined the PSA World Tour in 2013 and his rapid rise up through the world rankings saw him break into the top ten last year. The Welshman reached the men’s singles semi-finals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Balby-based club Woodfield, meanwhile, sit second bottom in the table but, having enlisted the services of England number two Declan James, world number 37 George Parker and former British champion Daryl Selby, will hope to be upwardly mobile over the coming weeks.

Woodfield's Declan James in action against Pontefract's Patrick Rooney.

Doncaster welcomed bottom side Hull & East Riding to their Bennetthorpe base in their most recent outing.

Although the underdogs got off to a terrific start with Fiona Moverley and Yousuf Forster picking up wins, the home side’s Nick Ratnarajah, visiting Kiwi Joel Arscott and Makin all won in handsome fashion to record a 15-6 victory that lifted Doncaster into sixth spot in the 10-team division.

Woodfield’s stellar trio recorded a much-needed win over Pontefract.

Parker and Selby both won in straight games and the decider saw James, who was selected for England’s World Team Championship squad last week, come up against soon-to-be England teammate Patrick Rooney.

In a cracking encounter, it was the more senior James who took the honours 3-1 to seal a 14-7 win which keeps the Doncaster side 13 points off the bottom.

Earlier this month both Doncaster sides clashed at Bennetthorpe and a packed gallery were treated to a see-saw affair.

Ratnarajah and Ross Williamson got Doncaster off to a flying start early in the evening only for Selby to beat Arscott in straight games and reduce the deficit.

Woodfield levelled the match at 2-2 when Parker won an epic five-setter to hand Miles Jenkins his first YPL defeat of the season.

That meant the top-string duel between Makin and James was the decider, with Makin taking it in routine fashion to confirm a 16-6 team victory for Doncaster.