DB4C charity cricket match raises record amount
Organisers of an annual charity cricket match have been hit for six after their event raised a record amount for good causes in Doncaster.
The recent Doncaster Business for the Community (DB4C) TFG Capital Community Vase Cricket Challenge, held at Tickhill Cricket Club, raised £5,500 for local charities.
The Commercial Legends (sponsored by HSR Law) beat the Business All-Stars (sponsored by Polypipe) in a closely-fought T20 contest.
This year’s chosen charities were Create A Dream and The Hygiene Bank.
DB4C chairman Tim Shaw said: “Once again DB4C has showcased how sport can bring the local business community together whilst raising funds for charity and promoting the importance and value of physical exercise.
“On behalf of the DB4C team I would like to thank the players, sponsors, spectators, the charities, Tickhill Cricket Club and our Cricket Task Team for ensuring we delivered another hugely successful event.
“See you next year at this and our other forthcoming events.”
Gary Rogers, of the Business All-Stars, won the Champagne Moment award for a one-handed catch on the boundary.
Gary, who is also a DB4C director, said: “What a fantastic day! We could not have wished for a better venue, weather and turnout from so many people, which have raised so much money for two very worthy local causes.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to them and to our sponsors TFG Capital, HSR Law and Polypipe.”
The annual cricket challenge was the first event to be organised by DB4C, a charitable trust established in 2017 and run entirely by the town’s business community to raise funds for local charities and community projects.
For more information about DB4C visit www.db4c.org.uk.