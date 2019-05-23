Cricket round-up: Askern Welfare flying high, Conisbrough’s poor start continues

Unbeaten Askern Welfare continue to lead the way in Division One of the Pontefract & District League.

The Manor Way outfit beat Darton by 64 runs to make it four wins from five games.

Askern Welfare v Darton. Jeff Morton pictured bating for Askern. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-18-05-19-AskernvDarton-5

They have a seven-point lead at the top to second-placed South Kirkby.

Askern batted first and, after their top order went cheaply, were indebted to a brilliant knock of 69 not out from number eight Ashley Towler.

Aaron Gillies also made a vital 44 to lift the home side’s total to 181-8 from 46 overs.

Darton never really looked like surpassing that score and were blown away by second and third changes bowlers Sachira Madapatha (4-24) and David Longley (4-32).

Brodsworth Main are finding it much tough going and suffered a comprehensive six wicket defeat at home to Ackworth.

Main, who sit one place above the drop zone, could only muster 103 all out.

Josh Bell took 2-25 but the visitors coasted home in 21.3 overs.

Hatfield Town took over at the top of Division Two following an easy win at Knottingley Town.

Ellis Pattison (72), Jake Van Oorschot (54), James Stewart (51) and Andy Cutts (36) powered Town up to 257-4.

Stewart (3-48) and Craig Pattison (3-14) were the pick of the bowlers as Town slid to 107 all out.

n Conisbrough’s poor start to the season continued as they suffered a 234-run defeat at home to Collegiate B in the South Yorkshire League Championship.

Visiting pair Matthew Tyas (141) and Tom Hancock (70) made hay during a devastating 178-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Andy Simpson also made a quickfire 46 as Collegiate amassed 383-8 from their allotted overs.

Kariyawasam Madusanka took 3-105.

Josh Whittaker then scored 40 as shell-shocked Conisbrough were bowled out for 149.

Tom Eldred (6-56) and Ben Fielding (3-46) did most of the damage.

Sprotbrough moved up another place in the table after beating Darfield by four wickets.

Darfield batted first and stumper Luke Billingham led the way with 62 before Jonathan Mallan added 34 in their total of 185-9.

Gordon Thomson was Sprotbrough’s best bowler with 3-31.

In reply Richard Belk laid the foundations for the victory with an excellent 73 and man of the match Thomson added 44.

Warmsworth lie second in Division One after an 80-run win at Thorncliffe.

Liam Marshall scored 61 and Ryan Pearson 45 to help Warmsworth post 198-9.

Jack Rogers took 6-66 and Richard Marshall 3-25 to skittle the hosts for 118.