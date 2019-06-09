Yorkshire County Cricket Club are in action in Doncaster this week.

The Tykes face a Yorkshire League South Select XI in a T20 warm-up match at the home of Doncaster Town CC, on Bennetthorpe, on Monday night (5.30pm).

Yorkshire are in County Championship action at Surrey on the same day but will still include Josh Poysden, Harry Brook and Matt Fisher in their team.

The county side have a series of friendly fixtures before launching their T20 Blast campaign at home to Nottinghamshire next month.

Doncaster Town all-rounder James Stuart and Tickhill pair Jordan Lowe and Binu Fernando are included in the league's Select XI.

Admission is free and the bar will be open for refreshments. The club are also hoping to fire up the barbecue.