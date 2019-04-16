Conner Kelsall wins England Boxing senior title for second year running

The drinks were on Conner Kelsall after winning his second consecutive England Boxing senior national title.

Tom Hill ABC fighter Kelsall claimed the 49kg title in Saturday’s finals at Manchester Central - successfully defending the title he won last year on his senior debut.

And it was back to The Alma in Conisbrough for the celebrations - handy, given the 19-year-old is the bar manager at the West Street pub.

Kelsall - trained by dad Brian at Tom Hill in Denaby Main - saw off Ben Litwin from Turner’s to retain his crown.

“I’ve never boxed anyone so small and he made it tough; he did what he needed to do,” he said.

“But I was catching him over the top and it did the job.

“I’d not watched his semi-final but I just did what my coach told me - use your range and bring the uppercuts in.

“You never know what they’re going to box like on the day so I just went out there and boxed like I could box and got it done.

“It feels good to say I’m the best around here.”

Kelsall faces a major decision over his future in the sport this year, with the possibility of a career in the professional ranks awaiting plus opportunities at international level being limited.

But he insists he is yet to make a call on whether he will attempt to become a three time champion.

“I don’t know yet,” he said.

“I’ll see what is in front of me over the next few months and take it from there.

“I wouldn’t say no, but I wouldn’t say yes.”