Conisbrough's Josh Clarke aims to complete hat trick at Dome fight night

Josh Clarke in action.

Clarke faces Staffordshire’s Ryan Bithell as part of an evening of boxing at Doncaster Dome to celebrate the retirement of Gavin McDonnell.

The 23-year-old, from Conisbrough, recently turned professional under the watchful eye of Stefy Bull and Ray Doyle.

He stopped a tough Elvis Dube in the third round at the Magna Centre in his first fight and followed that up by winning every round against Ben Thomas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Clarke

Clarke’s connections say he has a fantastic boxing brain with the ability to adapt his style to any opponent, while carrying major punching power at light heavyweight.

Industry experts are said to be excited to watch his career develop and some major promoters are thought to be monitoring his progress.

Clarke started boxing at Paul Durose's Amateur Boxing Club in Conisbrough at the age 11.

He fought in more than 40 amateur bouts and won three Yorkshire titles and is a two-time semi and quarter-finalist in the National Championships.

Asked about what motivated him to turn professional, Clarke said: "If you could do something you love and turn it into a career, what better job is there?"

Anyone interested in sponsoring Josh should email [email protected]