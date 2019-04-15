Challenge Cup sixth round draw: Doncaster RLFC to visit holders Catalans Dragons

Doncaster RLFC have been drawn away to Challenge Cup holders Catalan Dragons in the sixth round.

The Dons reached the last 16 by beating Championship side Batley Bulldogs 16-12 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday.

Richard Horne’s men will travel to the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan in France over the weekend of May 11-12.

Catalans became the first club from outside the UK to win the competition last year by beating Warrington in the final at Wembley.

They are currently sixth in the Super League standings.

Doncaster are the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition.

Sixth round draw: Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers, Dewsbury Rams v Halifax, Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC v Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons v Doncaster, Huddersfield Giants v St Helens, Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings.