Central Midlands round-up: AFC Bentley ship five as Harworth settle for a draw

.

The Doncaster side found themselves 3-0 down against the leaders after just 15 minutes.

Although they stemmed the flow for the rest of the half, they conceded two more without reply in the last half-hour as Town wrapped up an eighth win in 10.

Third-placed Harworth Colliery had to settle for a share of the spoils at home to Dronfield Town Reserves.

The visitors stunned their hosts, who had beaten Askern 9-0 in midweek, when scoring twice in the first 20 minutes. Callum Brooks pulled a goal back just before the break with Jack Billau levelling the scores in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorne Colliery lost interest in the West Riding FA Challenge Cup after going down 4-2 at Linthwaite Athletic.

Crowle Colts booked their place in round three of the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup with a 2-1 win over Bulls Head.