Central Midlands round-up: AFC Bentley ship five as Harworth settle for a draw
AFC Bentley never looked like ending Newark Town’s unbeaten start to their North Division campaign, as they slumped to a fourth defeat.
The Doncaster side found themselves 3-0 down against the leaders after just 15 minutes.
Although they stemmed the flow for the rest of the half, they conceded two more without reply in the last half-hour as Town wrapped up an eighth win in 10.
Third-placed Harworth Colliery had to settle for a share of the spoils at home to Dronfield Town Reserves.
The visitors stunned their hosts, who had beaten Askern 9-0 in midweek, when scoring twice in the first 20 minutes. Callum Brooks pulled a goal back just before the break with Jack Billau levelling the scores in the second half.
Thorne Colliery lost interest in the West Riding FA Challenge Cup after going down 4-2 at Linthwaite Athletic.
Crowle Colts booked their place in round three of the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup with a 2-1 win over Bulls Head.
However, there was little cup joy for Epworth Town Colts who fell at the second round hurdle. They were comprehensively beaten 4-1 at Hykeham Town.