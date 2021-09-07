Cazoo St Leger Festival: Preview and tips for Wednesday's action at Doncaster

Crowds will return to this year's St Leger Festival. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Wednesday’s racing gets underway at 1.45pm and the seven-race card culminates at 5.00pm. The ground at the track is currently Good to Firm and the weather is set to be cloudy throughout the afternoon.

We have previewed all of the action with our race-by-race guide.

1.45pm Handicap (7f)

Jadhlaan represents Mark Johnston and despite having to defy top-weight, he has to be high on the shortlist based on his second at Goodwood in July. Modern Games is another leading player despite being beaten in a novice event at Leicester last time out, whilst Bullet Force, an easy winner at Musselburgh last month is another to note. However, preference is for Sed Maarib for Roger Varian. He was an easy winner at Beverley by four and three-quarter lengths and an opening handicap mark of 80 looks very workable.

Selection: Sed Maarib

2.20pm Maiden Stakes (1m)

A number of interesting newcomers, including Frantastic who is a son of Frankel and represents John and Thady Gosden. He is a full-brother to Cracksman, a brilliant multiple Group One winner and he has to be noted. Another fascinating debutant is Israer who is out of Oaks heroine Taghrooda whilst 50,000 guineas purchase Treble Joy and Chef De Partie, a half-brother to Group scorer Extra Elusive are all fascinating runners. However, the ones with experience may come to the fore, including Shabbab. The €23,000 purchase continues to improve with every run and could get off the mark at the third time of asking. However, Godolphin’s Tangled Words ran a race full of promise on debut when fourth at Newmarket and gets the vote here.

Selection: Tangled Words

2.50pm Leger Legends Stakes (1m)

An interesting renewal of this race which features three interesting additions to the roster. Noel Fehily rides Vasco De Gama whilst former champion jockey Richard Johnson partners Greek Kodiac. However, preference is for Mumtaaz for Barry Geraghty. The four-year-old was second at Windsor last time out and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close in this.

Selection: Mumtaaz

3.25pm G3 Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes (7f)

A fascinating contest in which Double Or Bubble is deeply respected following her second in a Group event at Goodwood last time out. Just Beautiful, a fine second at Deauville on her latest start is another to note along with Potapova and Sweet Enough who comes into this race chasing a four-timer. However, Highfield Princess has been one of the success stories of the season, having started off a mark of 57 at Doncaster in August 2020 to now being rated 109. She posted a career best when second at York last time out and a reproduction of that effort makes her a leading player.

Selection: Highfield Princess

4.00pm Listed Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes (5f)

Khaadem boasts a stack of smart form in his back catalogue, but was arguably disappointing at Newmarket when fifth in a Listed event last time out. Twilight Calls is capable of further improvement and is one to note. However, Live In The Moment is progressing all the time. A good second in a competitive handicap at York last time out, the step into Listed company looks a good move and he can come out on top.

Selection: Live In The Moment

4.30pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Maiden Castle was second in a handicap at Sandown last time out and is one to note along with Anmaat who impressed when scoring at Bath on his latest start. However, Faisal has won all three of his starts and returned to action at Windsor with victory in May. He needs to back up that win and has been off the track for a while but remains a fascinating prospect here.

Selection: Faisal

5.00pm Handicap (5f)

Al Simmo has won four of her five starts this term, but this looks all about Look Out Louis. The five-year-old was second at Catterick last time out and makes appeal to land the finale.