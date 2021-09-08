Cazoo St Leger Festival: Preview and tips for Thursday’s action at Doncaster

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The £200,000 2-Y-O Stakes is one of the big highlights and we have previewed all of the action with our race-by-race guide.

1.10pm Silk Series Handicap (6f)

This race is only open to female jockeys and sees Call Me Ginger look a notable player following his neck win at Hamilton last time out. However, preference is for Lord P under Hollie Doyle. The four-year-old has won his last two starts in fine fashion and looks open to more improvement.

Selection: Lord P

1.40pm Fillies’ Nursery Handicap (6f)

Top-weight Dora Penny continues to improve with every run and has to be respected along with Daiquiri Francias who has won her last two starts. However, Summer’s Day quickened up to win in fine tyle at Brighton and an opening handicap mark of 81 looks workable.

Selection: Summer’s Day

2.10pm 2-Y-O Stakes (6f)

A fascinating event with a £200,000 prize fund. I’m A Gambler has been kept busy this term but is solid, along with the progressive Harrow and Ever Given who has already won a big sales pot this term. However, Jazz Club looks a fascinating runner in this event. The two-year-old scored in good style at Windsor last time out and looks open to plenty more improvement.

Selection: Jazz Club

2.40pm Group Two May Hill Stakes (1m)

Kawida is progressing with every start and is respected along with handicap winner Banshee and debutant scorer Speak. However, this is all about Inspiral. A daughter of Frankel, she was a smooth winner on debut, before oozing class when landing a Listed event at Sandown last time out. She is the clear pick in this event.

Selection: Inspiral

3.15pm G2 Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes (1m 6f)

Eileendover is a fascinating runner following her fine win at Newmarket last time out, whilst Yesyes is a progressive filly having scored in Listed company last time out. Save A Forest is another Listed scorer who warrants a mention. However, Free Wind is preferred. She was a smooth winner of a Group Three in France last time out and gets the vote.

Selection: Free Wind

3.45pm Handicap (7f)

Ataser is a previous winner at Doncaster and is respected despite being well-beaten in the Britannia on his return to action, whilst Modern News scored in good style at Newmarket on his return from a gelding operation. The pick however is Motawaajed. He backed up victory at Lingfield with a convincing win over course and distance at Doncaster last time out and he can continue his upward progression in this event.

Selection: Motawaajed

4.15pm Conditions Stakes (1m 2f)

All three runners have a chance with Sinjaari returning to form when a excellent second in a competitive handicap at York last time out. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be suited by a small field. Harrovian is a winner over course and distance and shaped with promise when third in a Group Three at Windsor last time out. However, Secret Protector backed up a good third to Mohaafeth in a Group Three contest at Royal Ascot when finishing fifth in the Saratoga Derby in Belmont, USA, last month and he is taken to land the finale