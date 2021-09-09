Cazoo St Leger Festival: Preview and tips for Friday’s action at Doncaster

A general view as racegoers watch the racing at Doncaster Racecourse on September 9. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The action gets underway at 1.10pm and the seven-card race continues through to 4.20pm. The ground at the track is currently Good to Firm but there are showers forecast for the action.

We have once again previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. If you are getting involved in the action this week, there are some great offers available if you are considering opening up a new betting account, OLBG's list of free bets is here.

1.10pm Maiden Stakes (7f)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the ones with experience, Unilateralism took a step forward when second to a progressive rival at Newmarket last time out and is one to note along with Leuven Power who was third at Newcastle earlier this month. However, this could rest between some interesting debutants. Bay Of Honour is a son of Shamardal and has to be of interest for Godolphin, whilst Her Majesty The Queen is represented by Tack who is a half-brother to Royal Ascot winner Tactical. Geopolitic is the one that stands out however. The son of Mehmas cot 90,000 guineas and is taken to shed the maiden tag at the first of asking.

Selection: Geopolitic

1.40pm Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes (7f)

The unexposed Hoo Ya Mal powered to glory at York last time out and is respected along with Find who recorded a smooth win at York. However, this could rest between two very smart types. Ribhi was a stunning winner on debut for Marcus Tregoning when scoring by two and a three-quarter lengths at Salisbury and he has to rate high on the shortlist. However, preference is for Razzle Dazzle. Entered in the Dewhurst, Royal Lodge and Vertem Futurity Trophy, he was an easy winner at Newmarket and looks a seriously exciting prospect.

Selection: Razzle Dazzle

2.10pm Group Two Flying Childers Stakes (5f)

Irish raider Up Above is interesting following his Navan win, whilst Corazon, a Group winner in France last time out and Listed scorer Attagirl are others to note. Chipotle was not disgraced when ninth in the Nunthorpe and also warrants a respect, but looks up against it with Armor. He impressed when landing the Molecomb at Goodwood, before finishing a solid fourth in the Prix Morny. Dropped back down to five furlongs, he is the one to beat.

Selection: Armor

2.40pm Group Two Doncaster Cup Stakes

Rodrigo Diaz is progressing with every run and is noted. However, this looks a straight match between Trueshan and Stradivarius. The mighty Stradivarius was a thrilling winner of the Lonsdale Cup at York last time out and should enjoy ground conditions. However, the forecast shows will clearly help Trueshan despite Alan King’s charge having to give Stradviarius 2lb. With that weight advantage, super Strad is preferred.

Selection: Stradivarius

3.10pm Mallard Handicap (1m 6f)

Prince Alex has progressed all season and impressed on his last start, whilst Nuits St Georges promises to be suited by this event. However, preference is for Irish raider Sevenna Star. Fourth at Killarney last time out, he could be thrown in off a mark of 80 given he is a previous runner in the Derby.

Selection: Sevenna Star

3.45pm Handicap (6f)

Mitrosonfire took another step forward when second last time out, whilst Able Kane looks another primed to run well. However, Asjad is the clear unknown in the field. Successful at Doncaster in July, he narrowly failed to remain unbeaten when second at Ffos Las to Desert Doctor, but is taken to reverse the form here.

Selection: Asjad

4.20pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m 4f)

Ms Gandhi scored in good style last time out, whilst Thousand Oaks shed the maiden tag at the third time of asking when a ready winner at Newmarket on her latest start. However, Sea La Rosa finished a good second in a better race than this at York and with the step back up in trip in her favour, she is taken to land the finale.