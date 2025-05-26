Can Doncaster Knights end the season unbeaten?

The last game of the season sees the Knights travel to play Ampthill.

Last time out Ampthill comfortably beat Cambridge 54-43 in a high-scoring game. Ampthill scored eight tries to Cambridge’s four. Ampthill try-scorers were Keiran Bracken’s son Jack playing at full back who scored four, Tonga’s centre Sione Vaeneku scored a brace, substitute lock Olamide Sodeke cand substitute prop Harrison Courtney.

The Knights played fantastically well to beat the Cornish Pirates 35-15 in their last home game of the season. Knight try-scorers were full back Telusa Veinu (right on photo), wing Semesa Rokoduguni, centre Zack Kerr (pictured), prop Lofovi’i Mulipola (left on photo) and Championship leading try-scorer wing Jordan Olowofela.

With this one game left this season, the Knights are third after winning 14 and losing 7 of their games played.Eighth-placed Ampthill have won 9 and lost 12 games. Ampthill have won 2 more bonus points than the Knights. Ampthill have scored a few more points at home (319) than the Knights have scored away from Castle Park (290) but this won’t worry the Knights.

Doncaster Kni9ghts centre Zach Kerr by John Ahton

Ampthill fly half Josh Barton is the Championship’s fourth highest points-scorer despite the team’s eighth position.

The Knights will be on a mission to avenge last season’s (April) 49-9 thrashing by Ampthill

at their Dillingham Park home. Ampthill know the Knights are in a purple patch of form but they scored eight tries last week v Cambridge and they thrashed the Knights last season, so they won’t be subdued by playing the Knights. An unbeaten streak must end at some point; they’ll want to finish the Knight’s streak on Saturday. Obviously, the Knights want to end the season unbeaten, so which team wants it more?

The Knights must be wary of full back Jack Bracken and Tongan centre Sione Vaeneku who scored six tries between them last Saturday. As is often the case, discipline is key as fly half Josh Barton’s points-scoring record is much better than the team performance as a whole.

Prop Lofovi’i Mulipola (left on photo) & full back Telusa Veinu (right on photo), by John Ashton

All games across the country:

All games on Saturday 31st May

Ampthill (8) v Doncaster Knights (3)

Caldy (11) v Bedford Blues (2)

Chinnor (10) v Cambridge (12)

Cornish Pirates (4) v Nottingham (7)

Coventry (6) v London Scottish (9)

Hartpury University (5) v Ealing Trailfinders (1)

A Knight win would ensure that we end the season in third place.

A Knight loss could see us drop to fifth but both the Pirates and Hartpury need a bonus point win to overtake us, plus we can’t score a losing bonus point.

A single league point would mean we remain fifth but we can’t rely on that, let’s end the season unbeaten in 11 games. Unbeaten in the second half of the season but mainly the vast majority of the team have re-signed is a fantastic start to next season.

Round 22, Ampthill v Doncaster Knights Saturday 31st May, Dillingham Park, Ampthill, KO 3pm

