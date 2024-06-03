Calm day for Doncaster Ramblers' Chesterfield Canal walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eighteen ramblers, three of whom were walking with us for the first time, gathered at the Chesterfield Canal Hollingwood Hub Visitors' Centre on a calm, dry day.

The first and last thirds of this walk were along towpaths next to the Chesterfield Canal, with a walk across Brimington Common sandwiched in the middle.

Lunch was taken in Brimington where there was a play area with tables. Unfortunately, the promised ice cream stop wasn’t possible because Tapton Lock Visitors Centre was closed.