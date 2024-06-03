Calm day for Doncaster Ramblers' Chesterfield Canal walk

By Peter RowsellContributor
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:26 BST
Eighteen ramblers, three of whom were walking with us for the first time, gathered at the Chesterfield Canal Hollingwood Hub Visitors' Centre on a calm, dry day.

The first and last thirds of this walk were along towpaths next to the Chesterfield Canal, with a walk across Brimington Common sandwiched in the middle.

Lunch was taken in Brimington where there was a play area with tables. Unfortunately, the promised ice cream stop wasn’t possible because Tapton Lock Visitors Centre was closed.

Many thanks to Charlie for leading this lovely walk.

