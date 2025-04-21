Caldy RFC v Doncaster Knights Saturday 3rd May, Paton Field, The Wirral, KO 3pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caldy RFC (nicknamed the Ravers) welcome Doncaster Knights to Paton Field at the Wirral, a place that is notoriously difficult to return with a win. Despite Caldy’s eleventh place in the Championship, sixth-placed Knights won’t take a win for granted

Although Caldy are just five league points above bottom-placed Cambridge, they have a points difference 212 better. Caldy have only conceded eleven more points than ninth-placed London Scottish over the 17 games played which is just 0.6 of a point/game.

The Knights beat Caldy 22-0 in the reverse fixture at Castle Park, many spectators expected a more comfortable win and Caldy left with renewed respect. It is surprising that they are not higher up the league table but they have both scored many more and conceded many fewer points than Cambridge. Caldy have 11 bonus points, the same number as the Knights and two more than Chinnor who are above them. 11 bonus points from three wins implies that many losses were very close or unlucky if you’re a Caldy fan! The Ravers have in fact finished within seven points four times this season.

Last Saturday the Pirates from Cornwall came back from a 5-12 half time losing score to win 27-24. Caldy scored two bonus points by scoring four tries and finishing within seven points but must regret the extra three league points they would have received if they had scored just four more points on the pitch. Three league points would have taken then more conclusively two wins (without BPs) above bottom-placed Cambridge with five games to play.

Aiden Cross, photo by John Ashton

Caldy try-scorers last Saturday against the Pirates were lock Callum Ridgway, full back Charlie Hyde, scrum half Dom Hanson and Caldy top try-scorer winger Nic Royle. Royle has ten hattricks to his name, so definitely a player to be wary of.

Last time out the Knights continued their purple patch to a seven-game winning streak with a five-try win over Chinnor.Knight try-scorers were: No 8. Morgan Strong, back row Archie Smeaton, substitute winger Aiden Cross (pictured), winger Semesa Rokoduguni and substitute hooker Ben Chapman. All tries were converted in the windy conditions; four by scrum half Alex Dolly and one by fly half Russel Bennett.

There were some great moments of rugby by the Knights interspersed with some unwieldy moments with missed passes, missed lineouts etc

Caldy are stronger in defence at home after conceding the seventh highest number of points in the Championship, even -placed Bedford Blues have conceded more.

Doncaster Knights

All Championship games being played across the Nation:

Friday 2nd May

Chinnor (10) v Nottingham (7)

Saturday 3rd May

Bedford Blues (2) v London Scottish (9)

Caldy (11) v Doncaster Knights (6)

Cambridge (12) v Ealing Trailfinders (1)

Coventry (4) v Cornish Pirates (5)

Hartpury University (3) v Ampthill (8)

A Knight Win will see us rise to fifth if Cov beat the Pirates.

A Knight Loss will see us remain sixth because seventh-placed Nottingham are sic points below us.

COYK

DONNY, DONNY, DONNY…